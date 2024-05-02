Karan Johar Sends Big Love To Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa: 'A Hurricane Reel Storm Is Going To Erupt'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: alluarjun)

The makers of Pushpa 2 dropped the new track Pushpa Pushpa from the film on Wednesday and it is already topping the charts and how. Moments after the song's release, director Karan Johar shared the video on his Instagram feed and wrote, "A hurricane reel storm is going to erupt." Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post for Allu Arjun:

Last month, the makers dropped the release date of the full song. The promo was also shared by the film's lead Allu Arjun. Sharing the promo, he wrote, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle "Pushpa Pushpa" will be out on May 1st." Take a look:

The first teaser of the film was released on Allu Arjun's birthday. The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you." The teaser featured the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Take a look:

This is what Allu Arjun wrote:

The first installment of the film Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021.