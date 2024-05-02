Pushpa 2: Hey David Warner, Allu Arjun Will Teach You The Shoe Drop Step In Person. See LOL Exchange

Allu Arjun in a still from the video. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

The makers of Pushpa 2 released the new track Pushpa Pushpafrom the film on Wednesday. Allu Arjun shared a snippet from the video on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "Enjoyed doing this Shoe Drop Step from Pushpa Pushpa song." He added the hashtags #Pushpa2TheRule and #Pushpa2FirstSingle to the post. In the comments section, cricketer and Allu Arjun fanboy David Warner dropped a LOL comment that read, "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do." Allu Arjun replied to David Warner and he wrote, "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."

This is what Allu Arjun wrote:

Screenshot of Allu Arjun's comment

Check out the post shared by Allu Arjun here:

David Warner's love for Allu Arjun's films needs no introduction but for those who require one, the cricketer often shares fun videos lip-syncing to Pushpa dialogues. Back in 2022, he shared this video with his daughter and he wrote, "Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?" He added, "Sorry for the bad lip syncing."

Remember when David danced to the Pushpa song Srivalli?

If this video does not establish David Warner as a huge Pushpa fan, we don't know what will. "Make sure you go and see this. Caption this #actor #who #lovethis," he captioned it.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.