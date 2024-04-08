Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser - Allu Arjun Returns With Swagger Intact. Out Of The Way Please

A still from Pushpa 2 teaser. (courtesy: Mythri Movie Makers )

Allu Arjun, in a gorgeous saree, fighting off people in classic Pushpa style - can the teaser of the upcoming blockbuster film get any better? We highly doubt it. The second glimpse of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released today on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. Exuding grace with intensity, we must say this Pushpa is both flower and fire in the whistle-worthy teaser of the film. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, features the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Besides the background music and grandeur of the scene, what makes it even better is Allu Arjun's swag. Don't miss his iconic shoulder shrug at the end.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a sweet message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you."

Take a look at his post below:

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, the film's female lead Rshmika Mandanna wrote, "It's finally here. I'm so so so excited for you guys to see what ore is to come."

See what Srivalli, sorry, Rashmika posted:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.