Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 10: Second Monday Result Of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed better in its second weekend at the domestic box office. According to a report from Sacnilk, on day 10, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, managed to accumulate ₹ 6 crore. This brings the total collection of the movie to ₹ 58.20 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya presented a contemporary love story revolving around a robot and a human. Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar are also part of the film.

Before the theatrical release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai. Among the attendees was Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput. After watching the movie, Mira shared her review on Instagram Stories. She expressed, "Complete laughter riot. Entertainment overload after ages. Love, laughter, dancing, masti and heart touching message at the end."

Mira Rajput also praised Kriti Sanon's performance by writing, "You were pitch perfect." For her husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira added, "The OG lover boy. There is no one like you. You made my heart melt."

Mira Rajput concluded her note by saying, “Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaya. Stomach is hurting."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “A science fiction love story undone by a faulty battery, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hopelessly half-baked fare. Nary a word that the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer intones is in the realms of meaningful conversation, let alone comprehension. If it is ever funny, it is only unintentionally so. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah for Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.