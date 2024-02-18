Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 9: Kriti Sanon's Film Is At Rs 51 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. As per a Sacnilk report, on day 9, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has minted ₹4.75 crore. With this, the total domestic collection of the movie now stands at ₹51.95 crore. Starring Shahid Kapoor as Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (Sifra), the romantic comedy narrates a unique love story between a human and a robot. The film also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.

Shahid Kapoor, who is considered one of the best dancers in the Indian film fraternity, danced in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after 8 years. In an interview with E-times, the actor said, "I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

In NDTV's review of the movie, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic. The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a joint production of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.