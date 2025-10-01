<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Teaser: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Stir Emotions In An Intense Love Story

The first glimpse of Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein was unveiled today. Headlined by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, the teaser establishes the foundation of an intense love story. This marks the first time that Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will share screen space.

About the Teaser

The teaser opens with the haldi ceremony of Mukti (Kriti Sanon), as a bruised Shankar (Dhanush) arrives. It highlights the film's core themes, from relentless pain and passion to the pursuit of unfulfilled love. Dhanush's character reveals that he has brought back some ganga jal after immersing his father's ashes, and pours it over her head in an effort to wash away her sins.

What then unfolds is a story entwined with pain and heartbreak, as Kriti's character is seen drowning her sorrows in alcohol, while Dhanush's character emerges as a rebel who is shattered.

The teaser concludes with Shankar wishing that Mukti has a son, suggesting that only then would she understand how men-who are themselves someone's son-feel when they endure major heartbreak.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa. It has been twelve years since Raanjhanaa was released, with Sonam Kapoor starring opposite Dhanush.

Dhanush later collaborated with Aanand L Rai on Atrangi Re in 2021. Although the themes-unrequited love and a passionate story-remain similar, the characters and plot in this film are distinct.

The story is written by Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by Academy Award-winner A R Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, with vocals by Arijit Singh.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025.

In A Nutshell

