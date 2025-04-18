Kriti Sanon Spotted Shooting In Her Hometown Delhi For Aanand L Rai's <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>

Kriti Sanon was one of the busiest actresses of 2024 with 3 releases. The solid hattrick of hits - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti showcased her versatility as an actor.

While she played a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in Crew, she was a bold air hostess and then came a layered double role in Do Patti.

With a National Award to her name and her range right now, she's in her prime and making all the right choices when it comes to picking her scripts.

Now, a new video has surfaced on social media, where the actress is seen shooting in Delhi for her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in this Aanand L Rai directorial. The buzz is stronger because Kriti is back in her hometown. Fans caught glimpses of her in character as Mukti, the mysterious and intense role she was introduced with, in the film's teaser.

Her portrayal of Mukti already hints at a raw avatar, and seeing glimpses of her shoot has doubled the excitement. Social media is abuzz with curiosity.

Kriti Sanon has been playing it up with a mix of fun and intense roles in her filmography. Rumours are also rife that she has been locked in for Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor. Considering their sizzling chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, fans are thrilled and awaiting an official confirmation for the same.

