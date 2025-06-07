<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: Fans Are Impressed With Dhanush's New Look Sporting Short Hair And A Moustache

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have joined forces for the first time for the romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, will release in the theatres on November 28. Now, a leaked image of Dhanush from the movie sets has surfaced on the internet.

The photo, posted by an X user, shows the Tamil actor rocking a moustache and short hair. He wears an Indian Air Force uniform with the name tag “Shankar” attached to it. The side note read, “Meaner Leaner Stronger Dhanush.”

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and Aanand L Rai's third collaboration after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Back in January, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a video on Instagram announcing the film.

“Dhanush - Kriti Sanon - Aanand L Rai - Bhushan Kumar - AR Rahman Team Up: ‘Tere Ishk Mein' announced. 28 NOV 2025 release. Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman and Himanshu Sharma - the creators of Raanjhanaa - join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar to bring Tere Ishk Mein,” he captioned the post.

Previously, Aanand L Rai confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein is set in the same world as Raanjhanaa.

The director, in a conversation with News18, said, “In 2011, after Tanu Weds Manu, I was curious to see how a person like me would handle tragedy. When Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) brought the world of Raanjhanaa to me, I was eager to explore a story centred on love and tragedy."

He added, “Tanu Weds Manu was all about fun and games within my middle-class world. Raanjhanaa was a step forward. Twelve years later, this 53-year-old man is keen to see his growth in the tragedy genre. It's a different story now. Whether it's more mature or not is up to the audience and reviewers to decide. I'm excited to dive back into that world and explore relationships from a different perspective."

Tere Ishk Mein, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Himanshu Sharma.