<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: Fans Are Impressed With Dhanush's New Look Sporting Short Hair And A Moustache

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have joined forces for the first time for the romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, will release in the theatres on November 28. Now, a leaked image of Dhanush from the movie sets has surfaced on the internet.
The photo, posted by an X user, shows the Tamil actor rocking a moustache and short hair. He wears an Indian Air Force uniform with the name tag “Shankar” attached to it. The side note read, “Meaner Leaner Stronger Dhanush.”
Meaner Leaner Stronger @dhanushkraja ✈️???? pic.twitter.com/3Srdt5Y9Lu— Anegan Rocky Nanda (@dhanush_nanda) June 6, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and Aanand L Rai's third collaboration after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.
Back in January, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a video on Instagram announcing the film.
“Dhanush - Kriti Sanon - Aanand L Rai - Bhushan Kumar - AR Rahman Team Up: ‘Tere Ishk Mein' announced. 28 NOV 2025 release. Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman and Himanshu Sharma - the creators of Raanjhanaa - join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar to bring Tere Ishk Mein,” he captioned the post.
Previously, Aanand L Rai confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein is set in the same world as Raanjhanaa.
The director, in a conversation with News18, said, “In 2011, after Tanu Weds Manu, I was curious to see how a person like me would handle tragedy. When Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) brought the world of Raanjhanaa to me, I was eager to explore a story centred on love and tragedy."
He added, “Tanu Weds Manu was all about fun and games within my middle-class world. Raanjhanaa was a step forward. Twelve years later, this 53-year-old man is keen to see his growth in the tragedy genre. It's a different story now. Whether it's more mature or not is up to the audience and reviewers to decide. I'm excited to dive back into that world and explore relationships from a different perspective."
Tere Ishk Mein, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Himanshu Sharma.