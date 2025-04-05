Kriti Sanon "March-ed Into April" Like This. See BTS Pic From <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Set

Kriti Sanon, who often treats her fans to glimpses of her life, recently dropped a recap of her March on Instagram - showing them how she "March-ed into April."

The post featured a cosy shot of Kriti unwinding at home, followed by a snapshot of her enjoying a comforting, home-cooked meal.

Among the standout moments was a candid click with director Aanand L Rai on the sets of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. From indulging in self-care routines to savouring sweet treats, catching up with friends, and balancing it all with shoots, Kriti's March was a delightful blend of work and downtime.

The actress is currently immersed in filming Tere Ishk Mein, where she shares screen space with South sensation Dhanush for the very first time.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with T-Series and Colour Yellow, the much-anticipated drama reunites the acclaimed team of Aanand L Rai, Dhanush and music maestro A.R. Rahman.

The story has been crafted by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav, while Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar have come together as producers for the project.

Tere Ishk Mein is being touted as a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, diving deeper into the realms of heartbreak, emotional turmoil and unreciprocated love.

Tere Ishk Mein is set to release on November 28, hitting theatres in both Hindi and Tamil.