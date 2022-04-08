Tara Sutaria Is Holidaying In The Maldives And She Is Not Alone

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutria )

Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria, who is holidaying in the Maldives, has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway. On Thursday, she shared a picture of her floating breakfast. Tara looks stunning in the picture, dressed in black swimwear. She simply added a couple of emojis. No caption needed. Tara's boyfriend Aadar Jain also shared a picture from Maldives and wrote: "Mood." Tara commented in the post and read: "The DOP in charge for the Maldives series has clearly got mad skills."

See Tara Sutaria's post here:

This is what Aadar Jain posted:

Meanwhile, both Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been sharing solo shots of themselves from Maldives. Take a look.

Tara frequently features in headlines for her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019. She is usually his plus one for the Kapoor festivities.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). She was last seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Ahaan Shetty. She will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 andHeropanti 2.