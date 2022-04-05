Sound The Fire Alarm On Tara Sutaria's Maldives Holiday Pic. What Boyfriend Aadar Jain Commented

Tara Sutaria. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria has turned up the heat on the internet ever since she stepped into the Maldives. The actress recently jetted off to the island nation with her boyfriend Aadar Jain, and since then, she has been updating her followers by giving glimpses on her Instagram account. Recently, the actress shared a drool-worthy picture, showing off her perfectly toned curves. In the photo, Tara can be seen posing for the camera in the middle of greenery, clad in an animal print swimsuit. She left her hair loose and completed her look with a white shrug.

Sharing the post, Tara Sutaria captioned it as, "Island baby". Soon after, her industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Boyfriend Aadar Jain was among the first to drop a comment, "Alright alright alright". One of her fans wrote, "Stunning," along with lovestruck emotions, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look at the post:

On Monday, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in a white dress with a plunging neckline. Keeping her makeup game on point, she accessorised her look with a necklace, hoop earrings and a ring. Sharing the post, Tara Sutaria wrote, Happy as a clam".

Here have a look:

Though Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are holidaying together in the Maldives, they haven't shared any pictures with each other. Aadar Jain also shared a post on his Instagram handle, informing his fans that he is going offline. In the post, Aadar is seen standing shirtless on the deck. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Going offline.." Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Tadap, opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. Next, she will be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2.