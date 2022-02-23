Count The Kapoors In This Fam-Jam Pic. Bonus - Tara Sutaria

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Kareena also posted pictures from the fam-jam

Riddhima, Karisma also shared pictures

Aadar Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria was also present

The Kapoor family is a close-knit one and they are often seen spending time with each other. While the family's Christmas party is a yearly affair that always manages to grab eyeballs, they are also seen celebrating birthdays and other special occasions together. On Monday, the Kapoors met up for a small family get-together, glimpses of which were shared on social media by Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others. A picture from the soiree was shared by Karisma Kapoor along with the caption, “La Familia,” with a heart emoji. The same image was also shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan with the caption, “Ma Familia,” on her Instagram Stories.

The image features Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nitasha Nanda, Anisha Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Jayshree Tolani, and Reema Kapoor. Also seen in the image is Tara Sutaria, who is dating Aadar Jain.

Replying to the post, Zahan Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's cousin and Shashi Kapoor's grandson said, “Such a fabulous photo,” with a heart emoji.

See the image here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a bunch of images from the family gathering on her Instagram Stories. Among the first few pics that she shared is a photo of the Kapoor cousins. The image was first posted by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Seen in the image with Riddhima are Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anisha Malhotra Jain and Nitasha Nanda along with the note, “Sister Banter.”

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

In another slide, Riddhima and Kareena are seen hugging each other with the caption, “Bebo,” and heart emoji.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

In one post, Riddhima and Kareena are with Aadar Jain, who is described as “Brother Leo” in a note.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a frame, this time with her mom, Neetu Kapoor, calling her “favourite human”.

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

The gathering comes just days after the family celebrated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh's first birthday. Before that, the family had even celebrated Kareena and Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor's birthday together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha which features Aamir Khan. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.