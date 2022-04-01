Heropanti 2 Song Jalwanuma: Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Are On Fire

Highlights Jalwanuma song from Heropanti 2 released today

The song has been sung by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali

Thank you, Tiger Shroff. You just made our day. It's about the soulful number Jalwanuma from his upcoming Heropanti 2.The track is out now. And, Tiger Shroff has announced it on the Koo app., Along with the song's teaser, he wrote, “There's no love without pain. Come find solace in the beautiful tunes of Jalwanuma. Song out now.” Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It is scheduled to release on April 29. The music composition is by A R Rahman. It is sung by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali. The lyrics are penned by Mehboob. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In an earlier post, Tiger Shroff had said, “Jalwanuma, healing broken hearts with its melodious tunes.”

Heropanti 2 trailer was released last month. And, it did create noise for all the right reasons. Tiger Shroff's Babloo has managed to keep fans on the tips of their toes. Well, we can't miss Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila either. Nawazuddin will be seen in a negative role. The trailer promises a high-octane action-adventure. Tara Sutaria plays Inaaya in the upcoming movie. The trailer was shared by Tiger Shroff on the social media platform. In the caption box, he wrote, "Babloo dhundne se nahi... Qismat se milta hain... Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aa rha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid."

With Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the screen for the next time. Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath in the pipeline.