Heropanti 2 : Tiger Shroff Shares His Look From The 'Most Challenging Sequence'

Tiger Shroff is back with the sequel of his debut film Heropanti and seems delighted with how the project is shaping up. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a picture of himself posing on a throne with a fur jacket, showing off his abs. Looking dapper as ever, Tiger Shroff shared details of Heropanti 2 including its release date. The actor said that Heropanti 2 will release on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. In the caption, Tiger Shroff said, “Heropanti level doubled up this schedule. Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences. Can't wait to share a glimpse of it. Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April 2022.”

Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani said, “Can't wait,” with a fire emoji.

Tiger Shroff also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and said, “April 29th, see you in cinemas.”

Tiger Shroff will be seen with Tara Sutaria in the film. Incidentally, Tara Sutaria made her big-screen debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2. Several weeks ago, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria shared a rather sleek poster of the film in which the two are wielding guns and performing stunts in a car. “Happy to announce that our film Heropanti 2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath (Will spend the next Eid with you)," the caption said.

A few weeks ago, Tiger Shroff also shared a video of himself working out as prep for the film. In the caption, he wrote, “Getting action-ready after a while...Heropanti 2.” Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff's father, actor Jackie Shroff commented, “Bless ya boy.” Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister wrote, “You got that 24/7 armour on 365 days a year.”

Tara Sutaria too shared an image from the sets of the film, in which she is seen hugging her friend and Tiger Shroff's manager, Isha Goraksha. In the caption, Tara Sutaria said, “How do you keep warm on Heropanti 2's freezing locations? Why, you cuddle an Isha, of course!”

Heropanti 2 is being directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays a pivotal role in the film.