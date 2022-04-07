In The Maldives, Tara Sutaria Made A New Friend. Meet...

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Guys, we have new BFFs in town. Won't keep you guessing. We are talking about Tara Sutaria and Hermy, a crab. She has introduced her new little BFF to the world. Tara Sutaria has shared a picture of herself along with the crab, whom she is holding with her fingers. For the caption, she wrote, “Meet Hermy the hermit crab. I found him waddling his way through the beach. And, now, we are basically BFFs. (He is tiny but if you look close you can see him.)”. Good luck to Tara Sutaria and her new friend. Location update: She is in the Maldives.

Tara Sutaria is enjoying every bit of her stay in the island nation. How do we know? She is sharing updates on Instagram. This is what she had for breakfast.

Screenshot of Tara Sutaria's Instagram story.

Now, look at Tara Sutaria's “island baby” avatar. Oh boy. She looks stunning.

Tara Sutaria's happy face snapshot made our hearts skip a beat. She looks like a vision. And, that glow. How can anyone miss it? “Happy as a calm,” read her caption.

Tara Sutaria will be next seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. She will play Inaaya in the Ahmed Khan directorial. Her first look poster was shared by Tiger Shroff on Instagram. “Inaaya, a head-turner who is full of fire.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also part of the film. The trailer has created a lot of noise on social media. Fans are eager to see the face-off between Nawazuddin's Laila and Tiger Shroff's Babloo. Heropanti 2is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on April 29