Tanishaa Mukerji On Her Break-Up With Uday Chopra: 'People Make A Big Deal Out Of It'

Tanishaa Mukerji and Uday Chopra in a song from Neal 'n' Nikki . (courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is stealing all the limelight with her dance performances on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, recently spilled the beans about her relationship with Uday Chopra. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa took us on a filmy flashback, saying, “Uday aur mai Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ke time pe mile the. And vo 10-15 saal pehle the. Aur uske cause me hum dost ban gye the, and we were always friends. And I think aise hi film ke dauraan hum nazdeek ho gaye. [Uday and I crossed paths during Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. That was around 10-15 years ago. We became buddie, and we were always in the friend zone. It was during the film that we got closer, and love just happened naturally.] And then, we fell in love. It was just a natural progression for us.” Tanishaa also revealed that their relationship lasted for “two years.” Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked the directorial debut of Uday's brother Aditya Chopra.

When asked about the reason behind the breakup, Tanishaa Mukerji said, “Kyun hota hai breakup? [Why do breakups happen?] You realise that something is not working. It's very natural and I think log bahut badi cheezein banate hai uske baare me. [I think people make a big deal out of it.] We realised it was not working, and we are still friends.” The actress also shared that the breakup was “tough emotionally.”

Tanishaa Mukerji and Uday Chopra also shared the screen space in the 2005 film Neal 'N' Nikki. Speaking about the intimate scenes in the film, the actress mentioned, “I was comfortable because Uday and I knew each other. We started dating during the shoot of the film, so it was like I was doing it with my boyfriend, so it became easy.”

Tanishaa Mukerji added, "It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister (Kajol) has not watched the film till today. Even I tell my friend's kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country... If today Neil ‘N' Nikki would have come to me, I would have offered to play the character differently because you are influencing young minds. At that time, I didn't get involved in it enough.”

Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of legendary actress Tanuja Samarth and the younger sister of superstar Kajol.

Tanishaa has worked in several movies including Sarkar, Antar, and One Two Three.