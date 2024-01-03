Viral: Nargis Fakhri At New Year Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Tony Beig And Ex Uday Chopra

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: arslangoni)

Nargis Fakhri has always believed in keeping it real with her fans. The Bollywood actress has always been transparent about her personal and professional choices. Now, the star has sent the internet into a tizzy with pictures of her welcoming New Year 2024 in Dubai with her former boyfriend, actor Uday Chopra, and her rumoured current boyfriend Tony Beig. Tony Beig, is an entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. In the images shared by designer Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni, Nargis – dressed in a gorgeous red gown – is seen posing with Tony Beig and Uday Chopra, both looking dapper in tuxedos. The party appears to have been hosted by Tony Beig as Arslan wrote, “Happy happy new year to everyone. What a night. Thank you, Tony Beig.”

In response to the post, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani dropped heart emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, “My Bubushkkkk,” with heart and heart-eye emojis.

While in Dubai, Sussanne Khan also shared an image in which Arslan and she are joined by Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig. She wrote, “Nammos with our darlings…” tagging Nargis, Tony and Arslan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, not too long, Nargis Fakhri had opened up about her relationship with former partner Uday Chopra. In an interview with ETimes, Nargis revealed that she and Uday had dated for five years. “Uday [Chopra] and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul," she said.

Explaining why she did not share this before, Nargis Fakhri explained: “The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with 2011 movie Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is best known for her work in films such as Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3, and Dishoom. Meanwhile, Uday Chopra – son of Bollywood legend Yash Chopra – is best known for his work in the Dhoom franchise.