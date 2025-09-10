Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up About Near-Fatal Car Accident During Debut Film Shoot: "I Lost My Memory"

Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up about a life-threatening incident that took place during the making of her Hindi film debut Sssshhh... in 2003. The actress revealed that while shooting in Manali with her co-stars Dino Morea and Gaurav Kapur, she survived a terrifying car accident that left her with a severe head injury and temporary memory loss.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Tanishaa recounted that she, Dino Morea, Gaurav Kapur, and director Pavan S Kaul were travelling together when their car skidded on black ice and plunged into a gorge.

"My director was driving the car. It was a good film. We were enjoying a lot. Dino Morea, me and Gaurav Kapur, all were inside the car... the director was driving the car, and he slid on black ice and our car stumbled into a gorge," she shared.

The impact left all of them injured. "Gaurav had fractures in three places in his arm. Dino also had a fracture," Tanishaa revealed. As for her own condition, she explained, "I suffered from a head injury, which was very dangerous, I had a concussion. So doctor told me, my brain had shifted to the side of my scalp and then came back to its place and that's why left or maybe right hemisphere of my brain was swollen. It took more than one year for it to get better, but I had to finish this film and other films."

The injury also affected her memory. "After this accident, I lost my memory. We see in films that characters get up after an injury and ask who are you, I was that person. My mom was with me in Manali, where the shooting was going on and we had to come to Delhi for treatment," she added.

Background

Sssshhh..., a thriller directed by Pavan S Kaul, marked Tanishaa Mukerji's entry into Bollywood. The actress, who is Kajol's younger sister and hails from the prominent Mukerji family, continued to work despite the aftermath of her injury, though the recovery process lasted over a year.

Beyond reflecting on the accident, Tanishaa has also been vocal about the ongoing nepotism debate in the film industry. She has expressed pride in being a part of Bollywood and continues to defend the film fraternity against criticism, highlighting the contributions of star families as well as newcomers.

ALSO READ: Tanishaa Mukerji On Her Heartbreak: "Uday Chopra Break Up Hurt More Than Armaan Kohli"