Tanishaa Mukerji On Her Heartbreak: "Uday Chopra Breakup Hurt More Than Armaan Kohli"

Film veteran Tanuja's daughter and Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, recently opened up about her past breakups with Uday Chopra and Armaan Kohli, the emotional toll, and how she maintains her sanity.

What's Happening

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa said she was more "heartbroken" when her relationship with Uday Chopra ended than with Armaan Kohli.

Talking about her split from Armaan Kohli, she said, "Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn't that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time."

"I'm the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things... Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings," Tanishaa said, explaining how she deals with public scrutiny and the chatter around her love life.

For context, Tanishaa and Uday Chopra acted in a film titled Neal 'n' Nikki. Tanishaa met Armaan Kohli during her stint on Bigg Boss 7. Their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house.

Tanishaa's Career

Tanishaa made her film debut in 2003 with Sssshhh..., and went on to star in Sarkar, Neal 'n' Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur.