Tamil Stars Vishal And Sai Dhanshika To Get Married On August 29

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamil stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have confirmed their wedding plans. They will tie the knot on August 29, 2025, after keeping their romance private. The announcement followed a viral news report about their relationship.

Tamil stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are all set to get married. The couple, who have kept their relationship under wraps, have now confirmed the happy news. The announcement comes after a news report about their wedding went viral.

On Monday, May 19, Vishal and Sai Dhanshika attended the Yogi Da press conference in Chennai. Addressing the audience at the event, the duo revealed that they will be getting married on August 29, 2025.

Sai Dhanshika said, "We did not want to make the announcement at the press conference. However, a news report went viral this morning. We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide,” as quoted by India Today.

She added, "Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for the past 15 years. Whenever we met in the past, he treated me with due respect. When I was in deep trouble, he visited my home and raised his voice for me. No hero has ever visited my house. It was very sweet of him - his gesture was pleasing."

Sai Dhanshika shared that although she has known Vishal for many years, they only started dating recently.

The actress explained, "It was only recently that we started talking to each other. And we felt that it was leading somewhere. Mutually, we understood that we wanted to get married. I just want him to be happy. I love you, Vishal."

Speaking about the marriage, Vishal said, "My marriage is fixed. I have got a girl. Dhanshika's father is here and with his blessings, I am introducing her. I want to, I would love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. She is a wonderful person."

The actor added, "God always saves the best for the last. He has saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a lovely life. I always think positively. We have a great understanding now and hope to always have that. I trust her."

On a concluding note, Vishal assured everyone that Sai Dhanshika would continue pursuing her acting career even after marriage.

Vishal is credited with films like Madha Gaja Raja, Aambala, Sandakozhi and Mark Antony. Meanwhile, Sai Dhanshika has worked in movies such as Peranmai, Solo, Paradesi and Kabali.