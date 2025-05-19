<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Actor Achint Kaur Asks For Work On Instagram: "Life As An Actor Is Full Of Peaks And Pauses"

Achint Kaur is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. Over the three decades, she has been a part of several popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Jamai Raja.

However, it seems that Achint Kaur is currently between projects. On Monday, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which she openly expressed her desire for new work opportunities.

Achint Kaur said, "Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well. This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms. And right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally.”

“Whether it be short films, films, series, all kinds of voice work, social media collaborations. Basically, anything creative, and I am ready to give my all. So, just in case you or anyone you know about who is casting or open to collaborating, please let me know because I will be very excited to connect. Also, I have given my manager, Tanuja Mehra and my social media manager, Reva Khare Sharma's details below. So yeah, that's about it, and thank you so much for listening to me and for your support, always,” she added.

In her caption, Achint Kaur wrote, “Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses… and I'm ready for what's next. If my work resonates with your vision, I'd love to collaborate. You can reach out via my wonderful managers Tanuja V Mehra, Rewa Khare Sharma. Let's create something powerful together.”

Achint Kaur's friends and industry colleagues showered her with love in the comments section. Jayaa Bhatacharrya wrote, “Oh yes, we all know you will give your hundred per cent, dear. Brilliant stuff will happen soon. The universe supports you.”

Suchitra Pillai said, “Same boat all of us love.. slow time all around. Chin up .. things will change.” Divya Unny commented, “I saw you go for a walk the other day and a very young girl with me asked if I know you. And I was like she was part of my growing-up years! I watched her every day and she's incredible. Thank you for this message. It inspires all of us to put ourselves out there. All the best! Loads of good wishes and love your way!”

Nisha Rawal posted, “You are love! Best wishes.” Sunita Rajwar wrote, “Superb.”

In addition to television serials, Achint Kaur has also appeared in several films, including 2 States, Chopsticks, Kalank and Ghudchadi.