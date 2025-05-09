What Ekta Kapoor Told Gautami Kapoor While Replacing Smriti Irani As Tulsi In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from July 2000 to November 2008. Smriti Irani starred as Tulsi, becoming a household name in India. Gautami Kapoor briefly replaced Irani as Tulsi and faced public backlash.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of Ekta Kapoor's biggest television productions ever, which aired from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008. The television soap had Smriti Irani playing the role of Tulsi, which made her a household name.

Last month, the news of Ekta Kapoor reviving the classic went viral online. More so when Pinkvilla reported, that the television czarina was planning to come back with a limited series and bring back the OG lead pair Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir (briefly), respectively.

For the unversed, Gautami Kapoor too had played the role of Tulsi, for a brief period. In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress shared the flak she received for doing so, and how Ekta Kapoor had advised her.

Gautami said, "Ekta offered me Kyunki... I replaced Smriti for about a year. It was iconic - Smriti was Tulsi for seven years. When Ekta called me, a lot of people were angry. I've received flak many times in life, but that's part of the fun."

Speaking about if Gautami ever spoke to Smriti Irani about it, she said, "I'm sure Ekta must have spoken to her. She just told me, 'Do your job'."

Gautami also shared how nervous she felt on Day 1, "I was literally trembling during my first shot. But after that, there was no looking back."

Gautami then a mother to a one-year-old, revealed how Ekta Kapoor made it easier for her with flexible schedules. She had to shoot for only 4-5 hours a day, and then a month-long commitment stretched to a year.

As for the rumoured limited Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi series, while not much information has been revealed, the official announcement is expected to be made around June 2025.