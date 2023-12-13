Tamannaah Records Boyfriend Vijay Varma's Dance. Talk About Couple Goals

Tamannaah and Vijay in a still from the video. (courtesy: starstylestory)

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma attended Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's wedding reception earlier this week together. Vijay Varma danced his heart out at his Jaane Jaan co-star Lin Laishram's reception and Tamannaah decided to record the moment and it is viral, naturally. Talk about couple goals. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it. Earlier this year, Tamannaah confirmed in an interview that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

The couple walked the red carpet together at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception hosted earlier this week:

The actress had confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year. Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place." Tamannaah, who shared screen space in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, had said during the interview, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."