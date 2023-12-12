Tamannaah-Vijay Varma And Other Stars At Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Reception

Tamannaah-Vijay Varma at the reception

The final leg of Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's wedding festivities ended with a reception in Mumbai last night that was attended by their family members and close friends from the film industry. Tamannaah and boyfriend Vijay Varma posed together for the lensmen stationed at the venue. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who worked with Randeep in Highway, also attended the festivities. The guest list also included veteran actor Jeetendra, actors Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti, Urvashi Rautela, Sayani Gupta, Aahana Kumra among others.

The one with the couple of the moment.

Tamannaah-Vijay Varma were all smiles at Randeep and Lin's reception.

Jeetendra at the reception.

Mona Singh's plus one was husband Shyam Rajagopalan.

Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti also attended the festivities.

Imtiaz Ali pictured at the reception.

Jackie Shroff's swag was off the charts.

Sophie Choudry and Sayani Gupta were dressed in similar shades of pink.

Aahana Kumra was dressed in her festive best.

Randeep's Inspector Avinash co-star Urvashi Rautela also attended the reception

Rasika Dugal clicked at the festivities last night.

Singer Iulia Vantur was also on the guestlist.

Jaaved Jaffrey and Chunky Panday in a picture-perfect moment.

Filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Madhur Bhandarkar were also pictured at the reception.

Gulshan Grover and Gajraj Rao also attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the couple shared photos from their reception on Instagram and they captioned it, "In our eternal garden of Eden #TogetherForever #DeepLinLove #WeddingReception." Check out the photos from last night:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in an intimate wedding in Imphal, Manipur last month. They got married per Meitei rituals in the presence of family.