Vijay Varma Recalls Being Dropped From A Film Because An Astrologer Didn't Like His Pictures

Actor Vijay Varma, who has given proof of his acting prowess time and again, revealed in a recent interview with News18 that things were not so smooth in the initial days of his career. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Vijay Varma recalled being denied a project because the astrologer did not like his pictures. “I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won't name who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me."

The actor also shared what made him not give up during his struggling days. "I never lost sight or hope. I think that Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) Sahab told us when we were students, he said, ‘If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.' So, I was prepared to have just this one path and wait till my time comes," the actor added.

A few weeks back, the Jaane Jaan star turned his Instagram family green with envy by sharing a photo album from the island nation. The slew of pictures begins with Vijay buttoning up his oversized tie-dye shirt on a beach, with a yacht in the background. In the next few clicks, Vijay can be seen posing on the beach. We also get a glimpse of the actor relishing some freshly sliced fruits. Sharing the images, Vijay wrote in Hindi, “Maldives.” While we are still unaware of who his travel companion is, fans of the actor seem convinced that Vijay has jetted off to the Maldives with his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. Several users in the comments section even suggested that the pictures were clicked by Tamannaah.

For instance, a user said, “Nice clicks Tamannaah [Bhatia].” Another commented, “Aesi cool pics lene ki koi ninja technique hoti hai? [Is there any ninja technique to click such cool pics?]” Pointing out Tamannaah's absence in the pictures, a fan claimed, “Something is missing [laughing emoticon].” A person asked the actor, “Why alone Vijay [Varma], where is your lady love?" tagging Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked dating rumours after they were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party last year. Soon after this, speculations grew stronger as they were spotted together at various public appearances. Finally, during the promotional event of Lust Stories 2, the couple surprised their fans by making the relationship official.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Last month the actor announced his first Tamil film, tentatively titled Suriya 43. The film directed by Sudha Kongara also features Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nazriya Nazim. Vijay will also be seen in Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3.