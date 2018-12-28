Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan In A Pic From Their Switzerland Vacation

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan flew to Switzerland after celebrating Christmas with family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 28, 2018 23:27 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are having a wonderful time in Switzerland and the latest picture from their vacation is a proof. The Pataudis are joined by socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her family in Switzerland and just recently, she lit up Instagram with a fabulous picture from the 'winter wonderland.' In the photo, Kareena is dressed in a yellow jacket and white trousers and Saif complements her in black. Little Taimur looks cute as a button in a black jacket and grey winter cap. Natasha Poonawalla, her husband Adar Poonawalla and their son also feature in the frame. "Sledging with the little ones! Our winter wonderland," she captioned her post.

Sledging with the little ones! Our winter wonderland

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

 

Kareena, Saif and Taimur flew to London soon after they celebrated Christmas with family and later checked in to Switzerland. At the annual Kapoors' Christmas brunch, the family of three were spotted arriving in style and were joined by Kareena's sister Karisma, her children Samiera and Kiaan and many others.

 

 

Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Merry Christmas from the Pataudi's from the Cape of Good Hope

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 

Before leaving for Cape Town, the couple hosted a pre-birthday party for Taimur in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and friends.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has Good News and Takht in the pipeline. Saif Ali Khan is filming the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games.

