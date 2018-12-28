Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan In A Pic From Their Switzerland Vacation

Natasha Poonawalla shared this picture of Taimur, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan (Courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are having a wonderful time in Switzerland and the latest picture from their vacation is a proof. The Pataudis are joined by socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her family in Switzerland and just recently, she lit up Instagram with a fabulous picture from the 'winter wonderland.' In the photo, Kareena is dressed in a yellow jacket and white trousers and Saif complements her in black. Little Taimur looks cute as a button in a black jacket and grey winter cap. Natasha Poonawalla, her husband Adar Poonawalla and their son also feature in the frame. "Sledging with the little ones! Our winter wonderland," she captioned her post.

Take a look.

Such a lovely photo. Isn't it?

Kareena, Saif and Taimur flew to London soon after they celebrated Christmas with family and later checked in to Switzerland. At the annual Kapoors' Christmas brunch, the family of three were spotted arriving in style and were joined by Kareena's sister Karisma, her children Samiera and Kiaan and many others.

They celebrated Christmas Eve with Sara and Ibrahim, Saif's children with first wife Amrita Singh.

This is Kareena, Saif and Taimur's second vacation in a month. Just a few days before Taimur's second birthday (December 20), they flew to Cape Town for a work-cum-leisure trip.

Before leaving for Cape Town, the couple hosted a pre-birthday party for Taimur in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and friends.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has Good News and Takht in the pipeline. Saif Ali Khan is filming the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games.