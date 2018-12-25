At The Kapoors' Christmas Brunch, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma, Zahan And Shaira Lead The Way

Kareena Kapoor with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at the family brunch.

Highlights Kunal Kapoor was present with his children Zahan and Shaira Rishi Kapoor and family missed the annual brunch this year The tradition was started by Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal

The annual Kapoors' Christmas brunch was held as per schedule at late actor Shashi Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who recently returned from their trip to Cape Town, were among the first ones to arrive with their son Tiamur, who turned two-years-old last week. Karisma Kapoor was also present with her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karisma and Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita were also photographed at the entrance. In addition, Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal was present with his children Zahan and Shaira. We also spotted late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neela Devi at the brunch. Rishi Kapoor and his family gave the Sunday brunch a miss but more about that later.

Take a look at Kapoors arriving at Shashi Kapoor's home for the brunch:

Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing medical treatment in the US and his wife Neetu Kapoor along with sisters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda are keeping him company there. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in the Big Apple recently with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara to spend Christmas with her mom and dad. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly busy filming Shamshera with co-star Vaani Kapoor because of which he too may miss the Kapoor family event.

The tradition of Christmas brunch was started by Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal. After his parents' death, Kunal Kapoor kept the tradition alive. Kapoor family matriarch Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died earlier this year, always ensured she was present at the family brunch.