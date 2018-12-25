Inside Sara Ali Khan's Christmas Celebrations With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim And Taimur

Sara Ali Khan with her family (Image courtesy saraalikhan95)

On Christmas Day, Sara Ali Khan delighted everyone with million dollar photos with her family on Instagram. The photos shared by Sara features herself with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan wished everyone with the pictures on her Instagram timeline and wrote: "Merry, merry, merry Christmas to everyone." The photos posted by Sara appear to be from the dinner party hosted by Saif and Kareena at their residence on Christmas eve. Sara Ali Khan was dressed in an animal print jump suit while her brother Ibrahim was casually dressed for the occasion. Taimur looked cute as a button in his night suit. Saif opted for a maroon kurta and white pyjama while Kareena wore a beige tank top and black pants.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 25, 2018 at 1:54am PST

Earlier in the day, we spotted Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur arriving at late actor Shashi Kapoor's home in Mumbai for their annual Christmas brunch. Karisma Kapoor and her kids Sameira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neela Devi attended the family brunch today.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath this year, is currently awaiting the release of her next film Simmba, a cop drama, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar produces Simmba. The film is set to hot the screens on December 28.