4 Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Christmas Carol Party From Church In Kerala

Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in this district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said here.

The attack occurred while the group was performing carols at the residences of the faithful in the Kumbanad area.

Around 15 individuals confronted them over an argument regarding the dimming of one of the carol party member's car headlights.

Though the issue was initially resolved, the situation escalated later, with the accused attacking the carol party.

One of the accused allegedly struck a carol party member, injuring his right hand. The attackers also assaulted another person and his wife.

The woman was allegedly subjected to physical harassment, and another person who tried to intervene was also attacked, the police said.

As the situation worsened, the carol group fled to nearby houses in fear.

The accused, however, jumped over gates, hurled verbal abuse, and threatened even the children present in the courtyard, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the Koipuram police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Within hours, they apprehended four of the accused near their homes.

Earlier, the police had said the arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church, but this was not mentioned in the statement.

