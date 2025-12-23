Rs 2.7 Lakh, Leave US: Trump's Christmas Offer For Illegal Migrants

The Donald Trump administration in the United States announced a mega Christmas incentive for undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily. In the latest effort to escalate mass deportations and slash enforcement costs, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering illegal aliens $3,000, or approximately Rs 2,70,738, along with paid travel, if they agree to leave the US before the end of the year.

"Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country," DHS said in a statement.

The $3,000 stipend is triple the $1,000 payout that Team Trump announced in May. The move is part of the Trump administration's holiday-season campaign aimed at speeding up deportations.

"Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season. It's a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home," the DHS statement said.

"Those illegal aliens who don't take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States," it added.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a statement, said that undocumented immigrants should take advantage of the "gift and self-deport because if they don't, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

According to DHS, 1.9 million undocumented migrants have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands of them have used CBP Home since January 2025.

NDTV could not independently verify the figures. The CBP app was created during the Biden administration for migrants to schedule asylum interviews, but President Donald Trump's team rebranded it and transformed its purpose.