Taimur And Rannvijay Singha's Daughter Kainaat's London Zoo Pics Are Adorable Times Infinity

Aren't these two absolutely adorable? (courtesy priankasingha)

If you thought it was just Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were chilling with their friends in London, that's not entirely true. The star parents also sliced out time to include a zoo trip for Taimur to their London itinerary. And while at the London zoo, Kareena and Saif's baby nawab was spotted chilling with another adorable munchkin - TV personality Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat. Pictures of the two bundles of joy have been shared on Instagram stories by Rannvijay's wife Prianka Singha. Kareena also features in one of the photos, whose caption reads: "Mama's and babies' day out at the zoo." In the photo, Taimur can be seen safely seated on Kareena's lap while Kainaat is perched on Prianka's lap. Taimur and Kainaat also have a separate one, featuring just the two of them, seated on a park bench.



Here are photos, which were originally shared on Prianka Singha's Instagram stories:



Prince and Princess A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT





The Kapoors recently took over London as they celebrated Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday in London. The celebrations were split into two events - a dinner and a cake-cutting session in the park. We spotted baby Taimur joining the Kapoors for the day celebrations and he featured in adorable photos with masi Karisma.









Kareena and Sonam Kapoor from Team Veere Di Wedding have been in London for a while now - they took off for a vacation after the success of their film. Kareena, who travelled with Saif and Taimur, was joined by parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma soon after. Sonam, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, was joined by Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor for a brief while, all of who are back in Mumbai now.