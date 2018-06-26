Karisma Kapoor's Fun Birthday Dinner With Kareena, Sonam And Anand Ahuja

Karisma Kapoor and her birthday crew took over London on Monday, because it was her 44th birthday on June 25! Karisma had family-only birthday celebrations with candles placed on cupcakes in a park in the morning of her special day and followed it up with a customary dinner, which was hosted by none other than veere Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. For the festivities in the morning, we spotted Taimur and his parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Karisma's two children Samiera and Kiaan. While Babita was there too, Karisma and Kareena's father was really "missed". Later, he made an appearance with the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. However, in photos of the birthday dinner, Taimur, Kiaan and Samiera were missing.
On her Instagram stories, Karisma sent out huge hugs and a big thanks to Sonam and Anand, who not only organised the great dinner at a Notting Hill eatery but also arranged for a delicious looking cake for Karisma. There's no doubt that the Kapoors like to look good even while chilling and the Kapoor crew looked as fabulous as always at the dinner party - Sonam paired a silver choker with an oversized shirt, Kareena kept it simple and chic in a white dress while Karisma opted for a floral black dress.
*Major fashion alert*
Here are some more memories from inside Karisma's birthday dinner, which were shared on her Instagram stories:
Meanwhile, here's how a birthday-special picnic in the park looks like.
Kareena, Karisma and Sonam have been holidaying in London for some time now and have often been spotted hanging out together in pictures on social media. They recently got together for a brunch date and painted the town red.
Also, what's a vacation without a grand Kapoor lunch?
Kareena and Sonam Kapoor took off for London after the success of Veere Di Wedding at the Indian box office. They were joined by Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor for a brief while, all of who are back in Mumbai now. Arjun celebrates his 33rd birthday today.