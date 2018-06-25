Inside Karisma Kapoor's Cozy Birthday Picnic. (Yes, Taimur Was There)

For the Kapoors, birthday celebrations doesn't always mean a gabnd bash. Sometimes, it can be a cozy picnic party with cupcakes. Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday in a park in London with her family members. Karisma's sister Kareena with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur (whose eyes were fixed on the cupcakes) attended the simple but sweet birthday party with their mom Babita. Karisma's children Samiera and Kiaan were also there. The only person missing from the celebrations was her Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. Karisma instagrammed a few photos from the party and captioned it: "Picnic in the park ! #family #love #familytime #papa missed you #simplepleasures #thebest #londondiaries."
For those who were missing Taimur in Karisma's last few Instagram posts (especial the three generations of Kapoors picture from last week), the actress sort of made up by sharing many pictures of the little nawab enjoying his aunt's party.
Check out Karisma's birthday post here:
The Kapoors have been holidaying in London for some time now. Karisma's last few pictures also included their London holiday shenanigans - Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala. Kareena and Sonam were recently seen in Veere Di Wedding and this vacation started a few days after the film's release. However, Sonam and Natasha were absent from Karisma's cozy park party.
Here are some pictures from Karisma's London diaries:
And here's the grand Kapoor family picture we talked about earlier. In this picture, Kareena and Karisma's uncle Kunal Kapoor and dad Randhir Kapoor were also there:
Karisma Kapoor, who was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, has no immediate plans to rejoin Bollywood. Howver, she, like many of her colleagues, have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, which releases in December.