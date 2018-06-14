Some More Pics From Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's London Vacation

Taimur enjoys a merry-go-round ride with Kareena and Saif (Image courtesy: taimurakpataudi)

Highlights Kareena looks at the father-son duo cheerfully The other picture features Taimur with a million dollar smile Karisma is also in London

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimurakpataudi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:04pm PDT

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their one-year-old son Taimur are enjoying to the fullest in London . The family of three reached London last week and since then, pictures of them either enjoying a walk on the streets of London or relaxing at a coffee shop have gone viral. Just recently, two pictures of Taimur have sent the Internet into a meltdown and like how. In one of them, the little one enjoys a merry-go-round ride with Saif while Kareena looks at the father-son duo cheerfully . The other picture features Taimur with a million dollar smile. (Aww, so cute, Taimur).Here are the new pictures from the Pataudi's London vacation.



This is what their fan clubs had shared previously.

A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:19am PDT



In London, Kareena also chilled with her veeres Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. They were later joined by Arjun Kapoor. Sonam is in London with husband Anand Ahuja. She celebrated her 33rd birthday there and Rhea and the actress' friend had accompanied her. While Arjun left for Indian, Karisma joined the other Kapoors in London.



Take a look at the Kapoor summer holiday pictures.

With these lovelies #londondiaries #summertime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:57am PDT



Kareena and Sonam starred in one of June's biggest release - Veere Di Wedding. Soon after completing their Veere Di Wedding duties, they flew to London. The film was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding has earned close to Rs 75 crore at the box office.



was Kareena's first film after giving birth to Taimur. She hasn't announced her next project yet. Saif is all set to star in Netflix's





