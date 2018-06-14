Some More Pics From Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's London Vacation

Highlights
- Kareena looks at the father-son duo cheerfully
- The other picture features Taimur with a million dollar smile
- Karisma is also in London
Here are the new pictures from the Pataudi's London vacation.
This is what their fan clubs had shared previously.
In London, Kareena also chilled with her veeres Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. They were later joined by Arjun Kapoor. Sonam is in London with husband Anand Ahuja. She celebrated her 33rd birthday there and Rhea and the actress' friend had accompanied her. While Arjun left for Indian, Karisma joined the other Kapoors in London.
In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere's & @SamyuktaNair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... pic.twitter.com/nK2KpG1H9L— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 7, 2018
Kareena and Sonam starred in one of June's biggest release - Veere Di Wedding. Soon after completing their Veere Di Wedding duties, they flew to London. The film was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding has earned close to Rs 75 crore at the box office.
Veere Di Wedding was Kareena's first film after giving birth to Taimur. She hasn't announced her next project yet. Saif is all set to star in Netflix's Sacred Games.