Kareena Kapoor On Taimur Being Papped: 'He's Used To Name Being Called Out, Not Cameras'

Kareena Kapoor, who once said Taimur's popularity can trump Akshay Kumar's reputation, addressed the media frenzy around the baby nawab in a recent interview. Taimur, who often accompanies his actress mother to work, also attends a playschool in suburban Mumbai, outside which the paparazzi can always be spotted. The cameras also follow Taimur when he's dropping by his grandmother's house or visiting cousin Inaaya in another part of Mumbai. When asked if Taimur is used to the ways of being a star-kid and the constant presence of the paparazzi around him, Kareena told Hindustan Times: "I feel it's getting used to his name being called out and not particularly the cameras around. I don't think he can make out that he's being clicked. He's still too small for that."
Highlights
- Taimur is "getting used to his name being called out", said Kareena
- "Not the cameras," Kareena added
- "He's still too small for that," she said
In a recent video, which went crazy viral on the Internet, the paparazzi can be heard calling out Taimur's name when he was being escorted to the car by his nanny. Taimur turns his head in response while his nanny, clearly offended by the flocking paparazzi, quickly takes off in the car.
The paparazzi only caters to Taimur's massive popularity on social media, about which, Kareena appears to have made peace with but she said, as a mother, all she hopes for Taimur to have a "normal life." When asked about the Internet's obsession with Taimur, Kareena said: "Honestly, I've never held back anything. He's practically all over the place. But he's just 17 months old, so, let him grow up and have his life. I want him to have a normal upbringing and I totally understand that it's tough to have it in today's time but it is okay. I am letting him be. I can't stop him from anything and I will not stop him from having a normal life at all."
CommentsWeeks after Taimur was born, Kareena was regularly spotted at the gym - she is known to have a 10-hour workout schedule - after which, she joined the sets of Veere Di Wedding. Kareena has often been trolled for appearing to "neglect" her duties as a mother but she is least perturbed by the hate that comes her way as she said: "My time with my son, because it's not on social media or no one knows about it, does not need to be told."
Well, we wonder what the trolls have to say after Kareena said she would restrict her work commitments to one film a year because she wants to spend more time with her family. "I might not be able to give time to a film like earlier; so I would want to work on a film that gets over within 50 days. So maybe not two to three films in a year, but I would rather do one film every year," she had told IANS in a previous interview.
Born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur will celebrate his second birthday in December this year. Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which has made over Rs 73 crores.