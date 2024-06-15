Taapsee Pannu's New Post Eclipsed By A Comment From Husband Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu shared a set of new pictures from a photoshoot on social media and stunning can't even begin to describe them. The actress captioned the post, "Someone said glam it up n I went from sit to slump to 'ab mujhe jaane do' in the last picture." In the comments section of her post, Taapsee's husband Mathias Boe dropped hearts and flame emojis. Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year.

Taapsee Pannu opened up about her decision to keep her wedding under wraps, citing her reluctance to subject her personal life to public scrutiny. The actress told Hindustan Times, "I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself." Earlier this year, inside videos from the couple's wedding and the festivities were shared on The Wedding Factory's official Instagram handle.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Dunki. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.