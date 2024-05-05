Taapsee Pannu's Tulip-Filled Postcards All The Way From Amsterdam: 'When Flower Is Truly Your Power...'

Taapsee shared this image. (courtesy: TaapseePannu)

Taapsee Pannu is currently holidaying in Amsterdam with her sisters Shagun and Evania. On Sunday, Taapsee shared pictures from her recent visit to Keukenhof, which is famous for its tulip gardens. In the first click, Taapsee can be seen sporting her best smile for the cameras while she is seated on a swing in the background of a tulip garden. In another click, Taapsee Pannu, Shagun and Evania can be seen posing seated on a tractor. In another click, the trio can be seen holding a tulip bouquet each. Sharing the pictures, Taapsee wrote in the caption, "When flower is truly your power...." Take a look at her post:

On Saturday, Taapsee shared some more pictures from her travel bucket. Taapsee Pannu tagged her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and she captioned the post, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling...." Take a look:

In March, Taapsee Pannu married her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in the presence of family and friends. The guests at Taapsee's Udaipur wedding included her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and writer Kanika Dhillon. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also among the attendees. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

Taapsee didn't post any wedding picture or video on her social media feed. However, videos from her bridal entry to sangeet went crazy viral. In her wedding video, Taapsee Pannu, dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride, can be seen dancing her heart out during her entry. Taapsee can be seen sporting kaleeras and choodas. As soon as she reaches the stage, groom Mathias Boe can be seen hugging her. Mathias Boe, whose face is covered with a sehera, can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. The video also documents moments from their garlands exchange ceremony. Mathias can be seen kissing Taapsee on her cheeks. Take a look here:

Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal.