Taapsee Pannu On Her Diverse Career Graph: "Would Like To Maintain That In Future"

Taapsee Pannu said: "I wouldn't want to closet myself in one type of role."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 01, 2018 11:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Taapsee Pannu On Her Diverse Career Graph: 'Would Like To Maintain That In Future'

Taapsee Pannu at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I wouldn't want to closet myself in one type of role," said Taapse
  2. Taapsee has done films like Baby, Pink and Naam Shabana
  3. She will be next seen in Dil Junglee
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who started off her career with South Indian films, made a mark in Bollywood with some critically-acclaimed films like Baby, Pink, and Naam Shabana. Speaking of her diverse career graph, she told IANS, "I would like to maintain that in future." Taapse, who left a powerful impact with her role in Pink, is known for doing serious films, but her glamorous role in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 was a surprise for many. Talking about her choice of films, she told IANS. "I am an actor and versatility is the part of being an actor. I wouldn't want to closet myself in one type of role." The 30-year-old actress is also a co-founder of a wedding planning firm - The Wedding Factory.

On the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2018 in Mumbai, Taapsee walked the runway for designer Ritu Kumar. "I am an actor walking on the runway and not a model. I will be extremely bad if I walk as a model as I can't keep a straight face. I love to enjoy what I am doing and that's what I was doing," IANS quoted her saying.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's pictures from Lakme Fashion Week 2018:
 
taapsee pannu ndtv

Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar


Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, and her second film Aadukalam (2011), opposite Dhanush won six National Film Awards. Her first Bollywood film was 2014's Baby, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Comments
Close [X]
She will be next seen in Dil Junglee, also starring Saqib Saleem. The film will hit the screens on February 16.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

Taapse Pannulakme fashion week

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsUnion Budget 2018Budget LiveTax Calculator

................................ Advertisement ................................