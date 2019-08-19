Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy New Posters: Amitabh Bachchan Is Chiranjeevi's 'Guiding Force'

Amitabh Bachchan as Gosaayi Venkanna (courtesy ritesh_sid)

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy treated us with new posters from the movie, one each dedicated to Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. In the Telugu period piece, Big B features in a supporting role but an indispensable one - he stars as Gosaayi Venkanna, the mentor and guru of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, which is played by Chiranjeevi. Re-introducing Amitabh Bachchan's character with an intense poster, Excel Entertainment wrote: "Gosaayi Venkanna, the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy's freedom struggle." Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set in 1850s and based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British. The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases tomorrow.

"Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the fearless inspiration behind India's first ever rebellion against the British," read the poster for Chiranjeevi.

Kichcha Sudeep was introduced like this: "Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemisis of Narasimha Reddy, joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule!"

More characters were introduced like this:

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, the stellar cast of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also includes names such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan and Niharika. You can get glimpses of the entire cast, in their onscreen avatars can be seen in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Farhan Akhtar earlier this month. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment will present the film in Hindi.

Given the stature of the movie and its intriguing look and feel, it's not surprising that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on floors in Hyderabad in December 2017. However, portions of the set near Chiranjeevi's farmhouse were destroyed in a fire in May but no one was injured as the sets were empty.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set for a worldwide release on October 2.

