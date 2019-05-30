Sussanne Khan's 'Summer Of 2018' Pic Impresses The Internet But Trolls Will Be Trolls

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

We are mid-way through summer already but on her new Instagram post, Sussanne Khan says she is yet to embrace the season. Sussanne Khan must have been scrolling through her holiday pictures and chanced upon one from one of her beach-side vacations and she had to had to share it on Instagram. Sussanne Khan addressed 'summer', saying: "Hello, summer... please come to me soon! Waiting to soak in #stitches #flashbacksummerof18 #manifesting." In the photo, Sussanne can be seen sunbathing in what appears to be a knitted bikini with a plastic sunshade on her head.

Sussanne's photo from just last summer is burning up Instagram indeed but not without her friends and Instafam reminding her that summer has very much set in here. Sussanne's post really makes us wonder - which part of the world she's in? "It's too hot to be in India," wrote TV star Rohit Roy while filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav posted the heart emoji in the comments section.

While most comments on Sussanne Khan's post have given her thumbs-ups for setting major summer holiday goals, the inevitable had to happen - a section of her Instafam dropped nasty comments in an attempt to troll her. The comments are too vile to be mentioned her and we'll not even make an attempt. But like several users said, "Vamos!"

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's summer-calling post here:

Sussanne Khan, a celebrity interior designer, owns a decoration store named The Charcoal Project. She is also one-third of the curating team of fashion label The Label Life. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan - they divorced in 2014 but have continued to maintain a cordial rapport. They are parents to two sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan.