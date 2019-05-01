'Follow Your Bliss': Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's Adorable Birthday Wishes For Son Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan posted a flashback video on son Hridaan's birthday Sussan Khan also shared a photo album with an adorable wish for Hridaan Celebs also wished Hridaan on his parents Instagram posts

Hrithik Roshan recently posted a couple of videos of himself together with his two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan on Hridaan's birthday, who turned 11 today. Not only Hrithik but also mom Sussanne Khan posted a video with pictures of son Hridaan along with Hrithik Roshan and their elder son Hrehaan. In the post shared by Hrithik Roshan, he wrote a note to his son saying, "You go on kid. Explore this life, explore yourself, be an explorer, an adventurer. Don't follow the crowd, follow your bliss. Create your own abundance, don't compare yourself to others but strive to keep waking up with abounding enthusiasm every morning, because that's the goal." His colleagues like Farhan Khan, Tiger Shroff and others have also wished his son and appreciated the video."

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for son Hridaan:

Sussanne Khan wished the birthday boy saying: "Our Sky full of Ridz... Happiest happy 11! Your mind and heart lights up the heavens! Happy, happy joy, joy to our unique artist boy! I know your never changing who you are!" Sussanne's friends like Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor commented on the post wishing Hridaan.

Here is what Sussanne Khan shared on son Hridaan's birthday:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in the year 2013 after being married for 17 years. Even then the duo is often seen to be hanging out together with each other and their sons to theatres and other casual outings.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.