Inside Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Party With Sussanne, Sonali Bendre

Hrithik Roshan with Sussanne, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday evening with his close friends and family at a suburban Mumbai restaurant. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan was present for the intimate party along with Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, Anu and Sunny Dewan, Sussanne'e brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh, and Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi. Before stepping out to party with his friends, Hrithik celebrated with his family, including father Rakesh Roshan, who recently underwent surgery for throat cancer. But more on that later, for now check out pictures of Hrithik Roshan and his pals arriving for his birthday party in style.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie behl were among the first to arrive. Sonali Bendre recently returned to India after her extended stay in the US for cancer treatment. Sonali looked pretty in floral printed pencil skirt paired with a black hoodie. She smiled as she posed with her husband Goldie, Hrithik and Sussanne, who looked chic in a star-printed outfit.

Here's a picture of Swades actress Gayatri Joshi with her businessman husband Vikas Oberoi.

Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh were twinning in black. She rocked an LBD while Zayed paired his denims and tee with a black leather jacket. Anu Dewan picked a fringed-trouser from Moschino's Couture Wars collection.

Meanwhile, here's the aforementioned picture of Hrithik Roshan celebrating with his family. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh was there with his wife Kanchan and their daughter Pashmina. Hrithik's sister Sunaina was present with her daughter Suranika. We spotted Hrithik's son Hridhaan but Hrehaan was MIA.

Take a look at the family photo here:

And he's up and about

Power of love!

Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through.

Today was a great day. pic.twitter.com/p4DPNokTgO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2019

Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of Super 30.