'No Pain, No Gain': Sussanne Khan's 'Saturday Vibes' Summed Up In A Post

Sussanne in a still from the video. (courtesy: suzkr)

Are you looking for some fitness motivation this weekend? If yes, then head straight to Sussanne Khan's Instagram page. Her latest update is just meant for you. Yes, it is a video from her workout diaries. This time, she is focusing on the core muscles. She performs a few variations. And, oh boy. She makes it look so easy. In the caption box, the interior designer wrote, “No pain, No gain…Eventually, it will all be worth it.” Deanne Panday has replied with clapping hands emojis. Fans were equally impressed. A person wrote, “Super workout.” Another called it “mind-blowing”.

Sussanne Khan's Instagram timeline is filled with videos from her workout sessions. And, her posts come with a thoughtful note. Along with a clip from her shoulder day, Sussanne wrote, “Did you know that the real strength in your shoulders lies in the bandwidth of your heart.”

Now, take a look at Sussanne Khan's “explosive training” session. We must add that Sussanne is making the kettlebell exercise look easy. She wrote, “In my mind. In my head…This is where we all came from. The dreams we have the Life we share… this is what we're aiming for. (to try to be the best version of yourself… no matter what happens.)”

Sussanne Khan recently made it to the headlines after she was spotted walking alongside rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni at an airport. Sussanne and Arslan often share heartwarming messages for each other on special occasions. On Arslan's birthday last year, Sussanne penned a love-filled note. “Happy, happy, happiest Birthday. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across shine brightest limitless.” The birthday wish was attached to a picture featuring the two.

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The two parted ways in 2014. They are parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan.