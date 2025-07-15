Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares 4 Alternative Pilates Moves To Replace Crunches

Do you experience neck and lower back pain while doing crunches? Fear not, as celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has come up with four Pilates moves alternatives that can strengthen your core without straining your body. Pre-existing conditions, weak core muscles, or incorrect form can all contribute to lower back and neck pain during crunches. Pain can be caused specifically by tight hip flexors, improper core engagement, or straining on the neck to raise the head.

Finding workouts that offer similar advantages without the discomfort is essential for preventing injuries and enhancing core strength. In her latest Instagram video, Yasmin shared her four favourite powerful Pilates moves for the core: Pilates Roll-Up, Hip dips, Reverse plank knee tuck, and Double leg stretch (3 sets x 10 reps each).

Pilates roll-up

The roll-up primarily targets spinal flexibility and core strength. It is a core-focused exercise that works both the inner and surface abdominal muscles. It promotes posture, flexibility, and spinal mobility while strengthening the abdominal muscles. This makes the core stronger, which is essential for proper posture and movement of the body as a whole.

Hip dips

Pilates hip dips exercise strengthens the muscles surrounding the hips and enhances general hip mobility and stability. Although hip dips are a natural feature of the body, you can improve your functional fitness and beauty by strengthening these muscles.

Reverse plank knee tuck

A complex exercise with several benefits, the reverse plank with knee tucks strengthens the core, enhances stability, and improves posture. The core workout is made even more intense by including knee tucks, which engage the hip flexors and lower abs.

Double leg stretch

A Pilates mainstay, the double leg stretch exercise has multiple benefits, but its main focus is on flexibility and core strength. It improves posture, strengthens the core, and makes the hips and lower back more flexible. The workout improves the core muscles' endurance for prolonged action.

Thus, one can skip doing those painful crunches and opt for the aforementioned Pilates exercises for better core strength without lower back and neck pain.

Previously, fitness trainer Yasmin provided a short arm workout that will help you efficiently increase your strength and lose extra arm fat. The clip showed Yasmin performing dumbbell halo and prayer exercises, followed by tricep dips and kickbacks. She finished her strenuous arm workout with 10 repetitions of tricep dips and renegade rows.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.