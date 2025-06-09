Monday Motivation: Celebrity Fitness Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Quick Workout Routine To Reduce Arm Fat

How many times have you tried to avoid wearing a sleeveless top because of arm fat? If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. Several people worldwide share the same concern. However, you should not worry anymore, as celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution that might work wonders for you.

In her latest Instagram video, Yasmin shared a quick arm routine that will help you get rid of unwanted arm fat as well as build your strength effectively. The clip begins with the trainer doing 10 reps each of dumbbell halo and prayer exercises, followed by 20 reps of uppercut and punch routine. Then, Yasmin does 20 reps of tricep kickback and 20 reps of tricep dips. 10 reps each of renegade row and tricep dips complete her intense arm workout.

The specific routine targets the biceps, triceps, shoulders and back area. The combination of the above-mentioned exercises can help tone and strengthen arm muscles, build strength in the triceps and upper body, improve muscular endurance and promote balanced arm development. The side note read, "No excuses! Get those arms burning with or without dumbbells. This quick routine is perfect for building strength anywhere, anytime. Perform 3 sets of each exercise."

In her previous Instagram post, Yasmin Karachiwala showed a few efficient ab workouts for beginners as well as advanced fitness enthusiasts. She suggested 3 abs workouts for beginners including curl up legs down, reverse curls and crisscross. Next up, she demonstrated a bunch of exercises for people with intermediate-level fitness and lastly shared a workout routine for the advanced level. Check out the full video here:

Follow Yasmin Karachiwala's workout recommendations and get on with your fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.