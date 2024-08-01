Stubborn Arm Fat? Celebrity Fitness Trainer's 5-Minute Workout Routine Is For You

Yasmin Karachiwala's five-minute arm workout might be just what you need

How many times have you hesitated to wear a sleeveless top because of arm fat? If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. Many people share this concern. However, you should not don't worry - celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution that might work wonders for you. Yasmin Karachiwala, a well-known fitness trainer, has worked with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Her expertise in fitness has helped many achieve their body goals. By sharing her routines and fitness tips, she often motivates her followers to adopt a more fitness-centric lifestyle. This time, she has shared a five-minute arm routine designed to help you get rid of that unwanted arm fat quickly and effectively.

What's great about Karachiwala's workout is that it doesn't require any special equipment. You can do it right at home, making it easy to fit into your daily schedule.

In the video, she demonstrates the following exercises for a 5-minute arm workout:

1. Supine and prone - 20 reps

2. Back circles - 20 reps

3. Front circles - 20 reps

4. Push front - 20 reps

5. Push back - 20 reps

6. Push up - 20 reps

7. Push down 20 reps

8. Windshield wiper - 20 reps

9. Front-up-side - 20 reps

10. Reverse-up-side - 20 reps

11. Pectorals - 20 reps

12. Pulse up - 2- reps

"Get sculpted arms in just 5 minutes with my fast and effective routine. Don't forget to try these exercises and save it for yourself. Share it with someone who needs it," reads the caption of Yasmin's workout video.

Watch it here:

So, if you're looking to tone your arms and feel more confident in sleeveless outfits, Yasmin Karachiwala's five-minute arm workout might be just what you need. Give it a try, and you might be surprised at how quickly you see results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.