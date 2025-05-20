These Weight Training Exercises Will Help You Burn Arm Fat

Weight training exercises can help you burn arm fat, but it's important to understand how. While you can't “spot-reduce” fat from specific body parts, weight training builds muscle in targeted areas like the arms which increases overall calorie burn, even at rest. When combined with a balanced diet and overall fat loss through cardio and strength training, you'll see more tone and definition in your arms as the fat layer reduces. In this article, we share a list of weight training exercises you can perform to help you burn arm fat.

Weight training exercises to help you burn arm fat

1. Bicep curls

Bicep curls target the front of the upper arms. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, you curl your arms upward while keeping your elbows close to your torso. This exercise builds strength and definition in your biceps, and when done in high reps or with supersets, it can contribute to fat burning through increased muscular endurance and calorie use.

2. Tricep dips

This bodyweight exercise specifically targets the back of your arms (triceps), where fat tends to accumulate. Using a bench or chair, lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up. This movement not only tones but also increases your heart rate, especially when done in a circuit, aiding fat loss.

3. Overhead tricep extensions

Using a dumbbell or kettlebell, you lift the weight overhead and lower it behind your head, then raise it again. This isolates the triceps, promoting muscle definition and reducing the appearance of flabbiness. Stronger triceps help create that “sculpted” arm look when body fat is reduced.

4. Shoulder press

This compound move works the shoulders and triceps, helping to burn more calories than isolation moves. Pressing dumbbells overhead engages multiple muscles, boosting your metabolic rate and upper body strength. As your muscles grow and your fat percentage drops, your arms look leaner and more toned.

5. Lateral raises

Lateral raises shape your shoulders, giving your arms a balanced, defined look. Holding light weights, raise your arms out to the sides until they're parallel to the floor. This exercise doesn't burn a huge number of calories by itself, but it contributes to the overall lean appearance as fat reduces.

6. Push-ups

Push-ups are a full upper-body workout that particularly strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps. As a bodyweight movement, they also elevate your heart rate, increasing calorie burn. Regular push-ups help reduce arm fat by building lean muscle and improving overall upper-body tone.

7. Hammer curls

Hammer curls are a variation of the bicep curl that also works the forearms. They involve lifting dumbbells with your palms facing each other. This exercise helps develop arm thickness and contributes to a stronger grip while encouraging fat burning when included in a high-rep routine.

8. Front raises

This move works the front deltoid muscles (shoulders) and engages your upper arms. By lifting dumbbells forward from the thighs to shoulder height, you sculpt the shoulder area, which makes your arms appear slimmer as overall fat is lost.

Strengthening arm muscles improves metabolism, tightens loose skin, and gives your arms a firmer, leaner appearance over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.