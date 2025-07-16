Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shows How Men Of All Ages Can Perform Pilates

Staying fit and healthy is no longer an option; it has become a necessity. People across all age groups have started dedicating a specific time slot from their daily schedules to exercises, yoga, and Pilates. But do you also believe that Pilates are only for women? Celebrity Fitness Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala calls it a 'myth'. Breaking the stereotype, she dropped a video on Instagram discussing the power of Pilates for everyone. A text overlaying the clip reads, "Real Men Do Pilates all ages."

In the video, Aamir, a child below the age of 10, teenager Kayaan, 20-year-old Adeetya, to Hunaid of 70 years of age, various men were seen performing a range of Pilates exercises under proper guidance. Alongside this, Yasmin Karachiwala asks in the caption, "Who says Pilates isn't for men?"

The Celebrity Fitness Instructor further adds, "Tell that to 7 year old Aamir, who thinks it's the most fun part of his week without even realizing he's working out or to 70 year old Hunaid uncle, who moves with the ease of someone half his age, thanks to Pilates helping him stay strong, mobile, and pain free."

Highlighting the benefits of Pilates, she shares, "Pilates is also great for young men and athletes, helping them build real core strength, prevent injuries, improve posture, and boost performance, whether it's for sport or just everyday life."

Yasmin also cites a quote by Joseph Pilates, which mentions, "You can do Pilates until you're 100", and says, "He wasn't kidding."

In the concluding note, she explains, "Pilates adapts to you, your age, your needs, your goals. Real men do Pilates and they do it for life."

From boosting core strength to improving sleep quality, Pilates offers numerous benefits. Read here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.