Arslan Goni Congratulates 'Darling' Sussanne Khan For Her New Restaurant. Her Reply

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has opened a new restaurant in Goa. Congratulating the new owner, rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni shared a post on his Instagram handle from their recent party in Goa. Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were also present at the party. In the post, Arslan wore a printed shirt paired with denim pants, while Sussanne, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress paired with ankle boots. They stood close to each other as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Arslan Goni wrote, "Congratulations darling on your new restaurant". Check out below:

Soon after, Sussane Khan reposted the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thankkkk uuu sooo much", along with kiss and heart emoticons.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have reportedly been dating for a year. And keep sharing pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handle. On Tuesday, the duo was also spotted together at the Mumbai airport, just hours after Hrithik and Saba were papped, holding hands at the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan inaugurated a new restaurant in Goa named Vedro. She threw a grand party, attended by her family and B-town friends, including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Ali and Pooja Bedi.

Actress Pooja Bedi shared several pictures from the party on her Instagram handle, wherein we could see Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad partying with Sussanne Khan. Since then, it became one of the biggest headlines of the day.

Sussane and Hrithik got married in 2022, and in 2014 they parted ways. The former couple continues to co-parent their sons-Hrehaan and Hridhaan.