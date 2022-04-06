Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Partied In Goa With His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni

Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan together (Courtesy: poojabediofficial)

Highlights Pooja Bedi has shared photos from Sussanne's Goa party

The party was also attended by Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also clicked with boyfriend Arslan

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, hand-in-hand; they flew in from Goa where they had been partying with, wait for it, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Pooja Bedi and Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali have shared photos from Sussanne's Goa bash at her new restaurant. Sussanne was there with her boyfriend Arslan Goni: also invited was director Abhishek Kapoor. Sussanne and Farah Khan Ali's brother Zayed Khan was also present at the bash. This is the first time Hrithik and Saba have been pictured partying with the War actor's ex-wife and boyfriend Arslan Goni. The party was organised to celebrate the opening of Sussanne Khan's new restaurant Vedro in Goa.

Check out photos from the party:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad posing with Pooja Bedi:

Pooja Bedi, who lives in Goa, attended the party with fiance Manek Contractor. Here she is with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni:

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali also shared inside photos from the Goa party and captioned them as "Happy people, Happy World," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

Check out the photos here:

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad had returned from Goa and they were clicked at the Mumbai airport holding hands. Hrithik had opted for a white t-shirt and denim and Saba wore comfy joggers and a crop top. Here's the photo:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also spotted at the airport on Tuesday.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are yet to make their relationship official, they are often seen leaving sweet comments on each other's social media posts. On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan had shared photos "Channeling the inner Vedha," and Saba Azad had commented, "Why hello."

Check out the photos here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.